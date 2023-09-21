The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.