The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after buying an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $202.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,511. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

