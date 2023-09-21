Veery Capital LLC Purchases 33,386 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 12.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 282,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

