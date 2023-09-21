Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890,579. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

