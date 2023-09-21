McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,826,881 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

