Marcum Wealth LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

