Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.42.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

