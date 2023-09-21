Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 61.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.18. 249,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,258. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

