Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 2.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $440.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $444.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

