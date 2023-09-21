HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $830.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $872.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

