Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 47.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $404,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FISV opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.