Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,380 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

