Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.