Veery Capital LLC Buys 95 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $209.23. 640,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,325 shares of company stock worth $143,551,489. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

