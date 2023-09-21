Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

