Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 737 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

