Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

