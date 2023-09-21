Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

