Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

