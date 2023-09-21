Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,491. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.