Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 1,843,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,137. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

