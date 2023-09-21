iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.09 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 1041944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
