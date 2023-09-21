iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.09 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 1041944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

