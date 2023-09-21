Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.95

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 515727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $278,067,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

