Win Advisors Inc. Sells 13,383 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,293 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

