Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $169.32

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.74, with a volume of 247766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

