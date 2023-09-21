Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,092,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,146. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

