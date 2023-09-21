Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.