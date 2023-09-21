Flagstone Financial Management Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,736. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.