Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 349,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

