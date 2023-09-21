Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

