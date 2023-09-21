Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

