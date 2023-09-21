Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 1,309,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

