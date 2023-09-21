Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 123,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

