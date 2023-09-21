Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

