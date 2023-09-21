Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.