Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

