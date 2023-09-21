Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.