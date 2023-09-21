Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 367,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,376. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

