Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

