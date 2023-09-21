Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

