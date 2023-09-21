Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

