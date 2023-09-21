Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $445.84 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.05 and its 200-day moving average is $458.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

