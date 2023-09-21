Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $47.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

