GenWealth Group Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $833.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

