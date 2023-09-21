Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSTP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BSTP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

