Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $205.20 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.