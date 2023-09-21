The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

