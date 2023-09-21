Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 307 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 734,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

