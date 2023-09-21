Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

