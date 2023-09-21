ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 80.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

